Police identify Whitcomb Court resident fatally shot in apartment

RICHMOND, Va. – On Monday, the Richmond Police Department identified the person fatally shot last Wednesday night in Whitcomb Court.

Around 10:13 p.m. police received a call for a man shot inside an apartment in the 2300 block of Ambrose Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Tyreece D. Gayles, 28, of the 2500 block of Glenlea Avenue, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The apartment where he died was about four blocks from his home.

Another individual, an adult male, was also shot during the incident and driven to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

There have been no arrests.

Detectives have classified this case as a death investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Gary Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.