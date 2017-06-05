Passenger of motorcycle dies after Spotsylvania crash

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Deputies have identified a woman killed after a motorcycle crash in Spotsylvania County Sunday afternoon.

The woman has been identified as Vickie S. Patton, 53.

Investigators said the crash happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Jefferson Davis Hwy at Hickory Ridge Road.

Deputies say there investigation indicates that a silver sedan and a motorcycle collided at the location.

Patton, who was a rear passenger on the motorcycle, died from her injuries sustained during the collision.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office crash reconstruction team responded to the scene to collect data and evidence. Their investigation into the cause of the crash continues.