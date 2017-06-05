Naughty by Nature headline ‘I Love the 90’s’ concert at Innsbrook

RICHMOND, Va. – Legendary hip-hop group Naughty by Nature will headline the “I Love the 90’s” concert at Innsbrook After Hours this summer.

The summer concert is on Wednesday, August 30, at the SERVPRO of Richmond Pavilion in Richmond.

Naughty by Nature is known for hits like “O.P.P” and “Hip Hop Hooray.” The group consists of rappers Treach and Vin Rock along with producer/DJ Kay Gee.

They will be joined by 90’s artists Coolio, Tone Loc, Young MC, Snap!, and C&C Music Factory with Freedom Williams.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. at www.innsbrookafterhours.com or by phone at 804-423-1779. Early Bird General Admission tickets for $20 will be available for one week only.