VA Street Art Fest to transform the Diamond
Burning West End woman dies
Heavy downpours, thunderstorms possible Monday

Man wanted for masturbating outside Chesterfield shopping center

Posted 6:04 pm, June 5, 2017, by

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are searching for man who they say inappropriately touched himself in a shopping center parking lot along Midlothian Turnpike.

The incident reportedly happened around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday in the 11300 block of Midlothian Turnpike, across the street from Chesterfield Towne Center.

The parking lot is where Kohl’s and Target are located.

11300 block of Midlothian Turnpike

Police say a woman reportedly saw a man who appeared to be masturbating inside a silver sedan.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 30-40 years old. He was seen wearing glasses, a T-shirt and white athletic shorts with a dark-colored stripe down the sides.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.