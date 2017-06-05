Man wanted for masturbating outside Chesterfield shopping center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are searching for man who they say inappropriately touched himself in a shopping center parking lot along Midlothian Turnpike.

The incident reportedly happened around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday in the 11300 block of Midlothian Turnpike, across the street from Chesterfield Towne Center.

The parking lot is where Kohl’s and Target are located.

Police say a woman reportedly saw a man who appeared to be masturbating inside a silver sedan.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 30-40 years old. He was seen wearing glasses, a T-shirt and white athletic shorts with a dark-colored stripe down the sides.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.