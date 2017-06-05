Firedbird’s fresh Beef Kabobs

RICHMOND, Va. – Local Chef Anane Commissiong, from Firebird’s Woodfired Grill, was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to walk us through how to create restaurants signature flavorful Beef Kabobs. Chef Anane also filled us in on special lemonade fundraiser that the restaurant is hosting to benefit childhood cancer. Firebirds is participating in a lemonade fundraiser to benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation Friday, June 9th through Sunday, June 11th. For more information you can visit http://www.firebirdsrestaurants.com/ and https://www.alexslemonade.org/