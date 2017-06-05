9-year-old smiling again after stolen dirt bike returned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. – A Dinwiddie 9-year-old is smiling again after his stolen dirt bike was returned Monday night after CBS 6’s story aired.

We first told viewers about Abraham Felder Jr. Monday afternoon after he saved money for months to buy the bike, only to have someone steal it on Sunday.

Last summer, Abraham Jr. bought the bike -- a Yamaha 80 -- after he saved $400 that he earned working for his father sealing driveways.

"Abraham's a good kid and everybody knows he rides his dirt bike and all he likes to do is work," his father said.

He said his son loved the bike and if he wasn't working, he was riding it around the yard.

Abraham Jr. said there was no reason for someone to take his bike.

"I would have let anybody use it but I don't know why they didn't ask me," he told CBS 6.

Hours after Abraham’s story aired, CBS 6 learned that the thief returned the bike to the family Monday night, anonymously.

Abraham's family said he is thrilled to have his bike back and will continue to ride it every day.