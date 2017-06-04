Sussex County Sheriff Raymond Bell dies

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — Sources tell WTVR CBS 6 that longtime Sussex County Sheriff Raymond Bell died at his home Saturday of “health-related issues.”

Bell was elected as the county’s 70th sheriff in 2007.

Neighboring law enforcement posted condolences on social media:

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Sheriff Raymond Bell. I am honored and blessed to have known Sheriff Bell. He was truly a blessing in my life and career. I will miss our often conversations and his mentorship.

On behalf of myself and my staff at the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Sheriff Bell’s family, the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office and the Sussex Community,” Sheriff Carlos Turner posted on Facebook.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bell family and the Sussex County Sheriff's Office mourning the loss of Sheriff Raymond Bell. RIP — New Kent Sheriff (@NewKentSheriffs) June 4, 2017

Greensville County Sheriff W. T. Jarratt, Jr. also posted on Facbeook: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends and Sussex Sheriff’s Office with the passing of Sheriff Raymond Bell.”

There has been no word yet about Bell’s official cause of death or funeral arraignments.

