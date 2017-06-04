Motorcyclist killed after hitting stopped semi on I-95

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on I-95 in Fredericksburg early Sunday morning.

Officials with Virginia State Police said the crash happened at 3:55 a.m. on I-95 south at mile marker 131.

“A 2015 Freightliner tractor trailer was stopped on the right shoulder when a motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck the rear of the tractor trailer,” officials said. “The motorcyclist died at the scene as the result of injuries sustained in the crash.”

The name of the victim will be released following next-of-kin notification.

“After the impact the motorcyclist was ejected onto the right shoulder and the motorcycle spun into the southbound lanes and was struck by several vehicles,” officials wrote.

The tractor-trailer driver, 35-year-old Tamir Wright of Chester Penn., was charged with being improperly stopped on the highway. He was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.