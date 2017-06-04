When we’ll see heavy downpours, thunderstorms on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cooler weather will return Monday as a storm system spreads clouds and rain across the region.

Showers will move into Virginia before daybreak, and rain intensity and coverage should pick up during the morning and last into midday. Locally heavy downpours and embedded thunderstorms will occur.

Rain should turn a bit more scattered as the afternoon wears on. Highs will range from the low and mid 70s northwest to some 80s southeast.

Rainfall totals will exceed one-half inch in many areas, and localized totals over one inch will be possible.

The chances for rain will be lower and more scattered Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: