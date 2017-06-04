20-year-old man killed, 2 others hurt in Amelia County crash

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — A 20-year-old man was killed and two other people were injured after state police said he pulled out in front of a pickup truck towing a horse trailer Sunday afternoon in Amelia County.

Sgt. Steve Vick with Virginia State Police said the crash happened at 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of Route 360 and Whitaker Road.

“A 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup pulling a horse trailer was travelling west on Route 360, when a 2008 Chevrolet Impala pulled out from Whitaker Road into the path of the pickup, the pickup unable to avoid struck the Chevrolet in the driver’s side door,” Vick said in a news release.

The driver of the Impala, Brent L. Mast of Amelia County, died at the scene.

A male juvenile passenger in the car was transported via Med-Flight to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.

Vick said both were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the pickup was transported to the Swift Creek ER with non-life threatening injuries.

The horse was not injured.

Vick said no charges will be filed in the crash.