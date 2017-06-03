Law enforcement from around nation attend special agent’s funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- Law enforcement from around the country said goodbye to Virginia State Police Special Agent Mike Walter at his funeral at Powhatan High School Saturday afternoon.

Among them were state troopers from California, Rhode Island and New Jersey, who sent 40 troopers.

They packed the gymnasium at Powhatan High School and stood in unison to applaud their fellow law enforcement brother.

Sgt. Ed Viera from the Rhode Island State Police traveled 12 hours to attend and called the ceremony the most moving he'd ever witnessed.

"It was remarkable how their family held it together I had troubles myself," Viera said.

While he didn't know Special Agent Michael Walter, he said he will leave Powhatan knowing what an incredible person he was to so many.

"It was quite a touching memorable I'll never forget this memorable service," Viera said.

Special Agent Michael Walter is the 63rd Virginia State Police trooper to die in the line of duty.