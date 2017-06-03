Heat and humidity ramp up on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- This weekend opened with very comfortable conditions. Humidity levels were low and daybreak temperatures dropped down into the 50s.

Our trend of warmer-than-normal afternoons will continue as highs reach the mid 80s to around 90° Saturday afternoon. The normal high for Richmond is 83°.

Lows Saturday night into Sunday morning will still be nice with temperatures ranging from the mid 50s to some lower 60s.

Highs Sunday should be near or just above 90° in many locations away from the coast.

Humidity levels will begin to increase on Sunday, making the hotter weather feel even a few degrees warmer. Higher humidity levels will arrive for Monday, but temperatures will be a bit cooler during that period.

Rain chances will remain minimal for the remainder of the weekend. There may be an isolated shower or storm in a spot or two late Sunday, mainly after sunset.

A storm system will bring a better chance of rain and thunderstorms on Monday. Rainfall amounts could exceed a half-inch in some locations.

Highs will stay in the 70s for a few days before warmer weather returns heading into next weekend. Computer models indicate we may see at least a few days of 90° or higher early next week.

