Heat and humidity ramp up on Sunday

Posted 11:15 am, June 3, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. -- This weekend opened with very comfortable conditions.  Humidity levels were low and daybreak temperatures dropped down into the 50s.

Our trend of warmer-than-normal afternoons will continue as highs reach the mid 80s to around 90° Saturday afternoon.  The normal high for Richmond is 83°.

Lows Saturday night into Sunday morning will still be nice with temperatures ranging from the mid 50s to some lower 60s.

Highs Sunday should be near or just above 90° in many locations away from the coast.

Humidity levels will begin to increase on Sunday, making the hotter weather feel even a few degrees warmer.  Higher humidity levels will arrive for Monday, but temperatures will be a bit cooler during that period.

Rain chances will remain minimal for the remainder of the weekend.  There may be an isolated shower or storm in a spot or two late Sunday, mainly after sunset.

A storm system will bring a better chance of rain and thunderstorms on Monday.  Rainfall amounts could exceed a half-inch in some locations.

Highs will stay in the 70s for a few days before warmer weather returns heading into next weekend.  Computer models indicate we may see at least a few days of 90° or higher early next week.

