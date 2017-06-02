× Weekend Events: Richmond Greek Festival, Broad Appetit, Bike M.S

RICHMOND, Va.–

June 2

Bobby, Brown, Avant, & Toni! Tony! Tone! The R&B Remix Tour to the VSU September 15, Tickets on sale June 2nd, ticketmaster.com. The R&B Remix Tour featuring Grammy Award winner Bobby Brown, and R&B stars Avant and Tony! Toni! Toné! performs Friday, September 15 at the VSU Multi-Purpose Center, show time 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $39 at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 800-745-3000, or by visiting the Tri-City Designs Box Office at the MPC from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information, visit www.vsumpc.com.

Through June 4

Richmond Greek Festival – Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Saints Constantine and Helen’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Richmond, the 42nd Annual Richmond Greek Festival runs through Sunday at 30 Malvern Avenue. There will be live music and dancing, daily tours of the Sanctuary, a marketplace and a drive thru for food during the festival and new on the menu this year is lamb sausage on the food line. Festival hours are: Friday & Saturday – 11 am – 10 pm & Sunday, – 12 pm – 7 pm. For details on take out or other information visit http://www.greekfestival.com/ . Saints Constantine and Helen’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral is located at 30 Malvern Avenue, Richmond.

Through June 4

Kinky Boots at Altria Theater Part of the Broadway In Richmond 2016-2017 Season

KINKY BOOTS is Broadway’s huge-hearted, high-heeled hit! With songs by Grammy® and Tony® winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this musical celebration is about the friendships we discover, and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind. Inspired by true events, KINKY BOOTS takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son. With the factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos. Details at www.altriatheater.com, Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St.

June 3 – 4

Bike MS Colonial Crossroads, Cyclists will enjoy the beautiful roads winding through the heart of Virginia as they pass historic sites and rustic farmlands. The first day concludes in Colonial Williamsburg, with the Smithfield and Richmond routes coming together to head into the finish line and enjoy a feast, massages, musical entertainment and an evening program. Day two begins with a hearty breakfast before cyclists head back to Smithfield/Richmond and their respective finish line.

Colonial Crossroads Route Options: leaves Varina High School 7:30 am

› Richmond 2-Day Routes: 75 or 100 miles each day

› Smithfield 2-Day Routes: 40, 75 or 100 miles each day

› Williamsburg 1-Day Route: 33 mile Loop (Saturday ONLY)

› Ride with GPS files

Registration fee schedule: $50 April 1 through June 3, 2017 (Event weekend). Details visit http://main.nationalmssociety.org/site/TR/Bike/VARBikeEvents?pg=entry&fr_id=28847

The Greater Richmond ARC, ARCpark SummerFest through Sunday, June 4. Family Movie Night is Saturday, from 6 – 8 pm see “Finding Nemo” admission is $3 per child. Adults are free. And on Sunday, June 4, a community-friendly festival from noon to 4 p.m. with music, crafts, food trucks and the annual ARC Creations Art Show. The fun continues in July for the first-ever Kids Summer Series, July 6, 11, 15 & 18 from 10 am to 11 am. It’s free admission and there will be a different theme every week with a special gift to the first 100 children in attendance. The Greater Richmond ARC’s mission is to create life-fulfilling opportunities for individuals with disabilities in partnership with families. The organization created by families, for families has grown to provide a continuum of programs and services for individuals with disabilities helping each person achieve his or her potential and improving the quality of life for everyone in the community. For more information, contact Cindy Stubbe at the Greater Richmond ARC at (840) 358-1874 or visit www.richmondarc.org.

June 3

Richmond Coliseum, doors open 6 pm, Rodeo 7:30 pm

The Southeastern Rodeo Association Black Rodeo opens in Richmond Coliseum, Saturday. The Black Rodeo features professional cowboys performing phenomenal feats of skill as they compete for $10,500.00 in prize money, in categories such as bull riding, steer wrestling, bare back riding, calf roping, team roping, and barrel racing. There are even special performance categories for cowgirls, like steer undercoating. Junior barrel racing and junior break-away calf roping for the kids. Tickets at the Richmond Coliseum Box Office, online at www.Ticketmaster.com, charge by phone at 800-745-3000. Visit www.serodeo.com. Group Discounts will be available.

Crossover Healthcare Ministry’s CrossOver Challenge is now the Moo & Brew 5K Saturday at The Bon Secours Red Skins Training Camp. The 5K road race kicks off at 5pm, runs through Scott’s Addition and back to the camp for the party. There will be live music, handcrafted burgers, and local brews.Registration starts at 4 pm with the race starting at 5 pm, and the party after. On site registration starts at 4 pm day of with the race starting at 5 pm, and the party after. The fundraiser benefits Crossover Healthcare Ministry, Virginia’s Largest free clinic, and its lifesaving mission of serving low-income and uninsured residents. every dollar raised will go directly to the more than 800 skilled volunteers to provide cost-effective, high quality healthcare. For more information visit https://www.crossoverministry.org/news-events/moo-brew-5k/.

Ashland Strawberry Faire June 3, 10am – 5pm

Saturday in historic Ashland, a celebration to promote the community and feature the strawberry harvest held on the streets adjacent to the Randolph Macon College campus. The Faire is a free community, family oriented event with vendors offering arts, crafts, plants, and antiques, entertainment from brass and jazz bands, choirs, dancing, pipes and drums, to Little Miss and Little Mr. Strawberry contests and much more. There will be glaucoma, blood pressure, and spinal screenings, kids activities that include face paintings and dunking booths, and pet adoptions to strawberry pie eating contests. Details www.ashlandstrawberryfaire.com.

Blacklight Slide Richmond, Saturday, at Richmond International Raceway, 600 E. Laburnum Ave. Check-In: 4:30pm, event Start: 6:30pm. Blacklight Slide™ is night event, focused on UV Neon Glowing fun, with a chance to go down slides filled with Neon Glow-in-the-Dark water, with an after party. Unlimited trips down the glowing Blacklight Slide™, a Glow-in-the-Dark Temporary Tattoo, Special Edition and Towel. For more details visit https://www.blacklightslide.com/richmondva/.

June 4

The 10th Annual Broad Appetit Food Festival

Sunday – Broad Appétit is the region’s largest food event, celebrating 10 years of local culinary excellence. Sample signature dishes from 50 plus Richmond’s restaurants Sunday from 11:00 until 6 p.m. on Broad Street between Henry and Adams. The event also will feature some of Virginia’s craft beers and wine and live music. Admission to this foodie paradise is free, restaurants will offer $3 small plate offerings and some a $5 combo plate. Broad Appétit is hosted by the Downtown Neighborhood Association to benefit FeedMore, for more information visit www.broadappetit.com.

Future Events:

6th Annual Jazz Inside Out, Live Jazz fundraiser with Live Music, Line dancing, Hors D’oeuvres and Auction, Friday June 9, 7 pm – 11 pm at Willow Oaks Country Club & River Terrace, 6228 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond. Party inside or Outside with Rick Elliott & Cloud Nine Band. All proceeds to benefit Virginia Higher Education Fund. For tickets visit www.vahigheredfund.com/events.

The 44th Annual Virginia Pork Festival – Wednesday, June 14. The Virginia Pork Festival will have over 30 different pork dishes, close to 43,000 pounds of pork will be served! Some of those dishes will include Minced Barbecue, Pit Cooked Barbecue, Barbecued Spareribs, Barbecued Boston Butt, Barbecued Loin Chops, Grilled Loin Chops, Sausage Biscuits, Pork Burgers, Sausage Burgers, Bologna Steak Burgers, Italian Sausage, Pork Meatballs , BLTs, Hot Dogs, Chitterlings, Pigs Feet, & Souse. Tickets sold in advance, no tickets at the gate. Details visit http://www.vaporkfestival.com/.