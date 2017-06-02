Man wearing ski mask wanted in Ashland convenience store robbery

ASHLAND, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for a convenience store robbery in Ashland on the night of Monday, May 29.

Investigators said the robbery happened at approximately 9:50 p.m. at a convenience store located in the 100 block of Thompson Street.

The male suspect entered the business and demanded money from a clerk, according to police. While he did not display a weapon, they say the suspect implied he possessed a firearm.

The man fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. No shots were fired and no one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 30 and 40 years-of-age, wearing a black ski mask with a gray cotton ball on top and gray letters with “LA” on the right side.

He was also wearing a black North Face jacket, dark blue jeans and black shoes. Police said he may have a distinctive walk that includes a slight limp.

Investigator said the suspect in this case also fits the description of the suspect in a convenience store robbery in Spotsylvania County the same night at approximately 11:00 p.m. on Massaponax Church Rd.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact the Ashland Police Department at (804) 412-0600 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.