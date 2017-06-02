1 dead, others hurt after violent incident in Chesterfield home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- One person is dead and two others were hurt in a violent situation inside a Chesterfield home early Friday morning.

Police were called to 15500 block of Silvertree Lane at about 3:40 a.m. for a domestic situation.

When officers arrived they saw two people running from the home.

One of those people had suffered a gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital and said to be in stable condition.

The second person seen running from the home was said to be OK, according to police.

The SWAT Team arrived at the home at about 4 a.m. and initiated a hostage rescue.

SWAT Team members rescued two people from inside the home. One of the rescued individuals had suffered a gunshot wound. That person's condition has not yet been released.

A third person, the suspect, was found dead inside the home.

Police said that person died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police have not yet released the names of those involved in the overnight incident, nor the relationships between the people involved.

This is a developing story.

