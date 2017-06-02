× ‘Scott’s Addition is on fire’: More businesses grab office space

RICHMOND, Va. — The appetite for Scott’s Addition office space has filled another old building in the popular neighborhood.

The Summit Suites project, a planned conversion of three aging office properties at 3122, 3113 and 3015 W. Marshall St. into modern workspaces, has topped off the first of its three buildings.

Branding agency Yogg, local tech company Shockoe and auctioneer 501 Auctions have signed on to max out the project’s initial phase in the 16,000-square-foot 3122 W. Marshall St. building.

They join the Richmond office of law firm Graybill, Lansche & Vinzani, which signed on in the building this spring.

Summit Suites is owned by a group of local developers led by Yogi Singh. They purchased the properties last year, and work on the first building began in September.

“We were surprised at the level of interest and we think it’s 100 percent due to interest in the neighborhood,” Singh said. “Scott’s Addition is on fire.”

Singh said the building has been gutted and permits have been submitted to the city for all tenant improvements. The hope is to have them move in by fall. Exterior work is also ongoing.

Fultz & Singh Architects is designing the building. Union Bank is financing the venture.

Singh said the group’s plan to transform the two-story, boxy structure has proven attractive to tenants.

“It was a typical ’70s office building, with wood paneling and awful ’70s dimensions. We’re creating very efficient, open office space that’s going to lend itself well for tech-driven companies that thrive in an open office concept.”

Luring Shockoe out of its namesake neighborhood in Shockoe Bottom gave Summit Suites its first anchor tenant. The app maker, which has grown steadily since CEO Edwin Huertas launched it in 2008, is taking the building’s entire second floor – around 8,100 square feet.

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com.