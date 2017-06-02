× Police visible at Henrico middle school after threatening note found

HENRICO, Va. – School leaders informed parents that a threatening note was found at Quioccasin Middle School. The note was similar to the threatening messages found Thursday at Freeman High School, school officials said.

After the notes were found at Freeman High, students and staff members waited outside during the day while Henrico Police secured the school. Authorities later determined that there was no credible threat and the school day resumed normally.

After news of the incident at Freeman was announced, a similar note was found which referenced a threat at Quioccasin Middle School Friday.

School officials said they were taking the situation seriously and contacted Henrico Police, to be present at the school Friday

Officials said they are not expecting any major interruptions to instruction today, and that they had no doubts about the school’s safety.