Here is how the weather will impact the weekend events

RICHMOND, Va. -- There is absolutely no shortage of things to do outside this weekend. Besides the Greek Festival and Broad Appetit, the Flying Squirrels and Richmond Kickers both have games, and the annual Bike MS race kicks off Saturday morning.

Temperatures will be in the lower 60s in the Richmond metro area for the start of the bike race, and temperatures will get into the mid and upper 80s in Williamsburg by mid-afternoon.

Humidity levels will stay comfortable through most of Saturday, but it will turn more humid Sunday.

The weather will be nice all across Virginia and most of the region if you have any travel plans.

Warm weather will be found at the beach as well. Air temperatures will be in the 80s and water temperatures will be in the 60s to near 70°.

A few widely scattered storms are possible later in the day on Sunday. There will be a better chance of storms on Monday.

