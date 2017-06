× Female injured in morning Gilpin Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Gilpin Court Friday morning.

A female victim was found in the 1200 block of St. Johns Street. Police confirmed that the victim sustained life-threatening injuries.

She was transported to a local hospital.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780 -1200.

Developing.