‘Virginia This Morning’s’ DOJO with 9th Degree Black Belt Grandmaster Dong



RICHMOND, Va. – Karate builds confidence and stamina. Whether you incorporate some moves into a fitness routine or just want to learn to protect yourself, it’s never too late to learn. 9th Degree Black Belt and Dong’s Martial Arts School Founder, Grandmaster Dong and 7th Degree Black Belt Master Doug Taylor made a return visit to our studio to teach Greg McQuade and Meteorologist Tom Patton a few techniques ahead of the 46th Annual Dong’s Martial Arts School Tournament that will benefit the Children’s Hospital Foundation. Come on out and enjoy the tournament Saturday, June 3rd at Noon at Douglas Freeman High School. For more information you can visit www.dongs.com

