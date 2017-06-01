× Chesterfield Police chief announces retirement

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police Chief Col. Thierry Dupuis announced his plan to retire effective September 1. Dupuis, who was appointed chief in 2007, joined the Chesterfield County Police Department as a patrol officer in 1979.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to have served our community and this region for the last 40 years as a law enforcement officer,” Col. Dupuis said in a statement. “I am leaving you with a police department that is among the finest in the nation. The men and woman of this department serve the needs of this community with honor and compassion. I am very proud to have served with them and worn the uniform of a Chesterfield County Police Officer for so many years.”

Chesterfield Board of Supervisors chairwoman Dorothy Jaeckle commented Chief Dupuis’ set of ethics was reflected in the caliber of his officers.

“His qualities and leadership will be missed by Chesterfield and the region,” she said.

The board will outline its process for choosing Col. Dupuis’ replacement during its June 28 meeting.