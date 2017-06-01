Take the first step towards a new career

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Making the first step to further your education is not an easy task, Bryant & Stratton College recognizes that and tries to make the process as easy as possible for new students. Campus Director Beth Murphy stopped by our studio and filled us in on how Bryant & Stratton helps students explore different career options and choose the right degree program. You can enroll now for the upcoming semester, classes start on Wednesday, September 6th. For more information you can call 804-745-2444 or visit http://www.bryantstratton.edu

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE}