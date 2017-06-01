Multiple threatening notes found at Freeman High School
Man shot to death inside Richmond apartment
Accused VSP killer captured walking behind toddler
Officer praises slain trooper: ‘He’s the reason I’m here right now’
Chesterfield teacher charged with rape, child pornography
Why officer drew gun on Shockoe driver

Honor Someone with Alzheimer’s

Posted 12:54 pm, June 1, 2017, by


RICHMOND, Va. – Nearly every minute, every 66-seconds, someone here in America develops Alzheimer’s Disease. June is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. Marie Kolendo, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Richmond made a return visit to our live show to talk about how key lifestyle changes can potentially reduce the risk of cognitive decline. Wednesday, June 21st is “The Longest Day,” and it indicates the round the clock journey those living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers face everyday. For more information you can call 800-272-3900 or visit www.alz.org