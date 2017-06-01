Honor Someone with Alzheimer’s



RICHMOND, Va. – Nearly every minute, every 66-seconds, someone here in America develops Alzheimer’s Disease. June is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. Marie Kolendo, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Richmond made a return visit to our live show to talk about how key lifestyle changes can potentially reduce the risk of cognitive decline. Wednesday, June 21st is “The Longest Day,” and it indicates the round the clock journey those living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers face everyday. For more information you can call 800-272-3900 or visit www.alz.org



