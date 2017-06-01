× $25M driving range planned near Short Pump

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A high-tech, three-story golf and entertainment venue planned in Goochland County is facing the first of two important hurdles Thursday.

Drive Shack, a New York-based driving range brand, goes before the Goochland Planning Commission tonight for a vote on its request to rezone a 13-acre site that abuts Route 288 just north of West Broad Street.

The 60,000-square-foot development, which would next face the county’s Board of Supervisors, will feature around 90 driving range bays stacked on three levels, along with a central restaurant, a shop, lounges, a gaming room, rentable event space and an outdoor terrace on the upper level.

The publicly traded company, which also owns dozens of golf courses nationwide, has estimated the Goochland location will cost upwards of $25 million. It will be the firm’s second location in development, along with one in Orlando.

