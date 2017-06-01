42nd Annual Greek Food Festival



RICHMOND, Va. – The 42nd annual Greek Festival kicks off Thursday, June 1st and Kitsa Panos, from the newly opened Greek Taverna, stopped by the Virginia This Morning Kitchen to share a tasty preview of the event. Kitts’s homemade Dolmades and Tzatziki Sauce were on the menu. The event will take place at the St. Helen and Constantine Greek Cathedral from Thursday, June 1st until Sunday, June 4th. For more information you can visit www.greekfestival.com

Dolmades

1 jar of grape leaves 3cups white rice rice 3 cups of onions chopped fine 2 fresh chopped tomatoes 2 cups fresh dill 2cups fresh parsley 2 cups fresh mint salt, pepper , lemon juice to taste

Tzatziki

32 oz Greek yogurt

1 large cucumber with no seeds

1/8 cup olive oil

1/16 cup wine vinegar

2 tablespoons finely chopped garlic

1/8 cup fresh chopped dill

Salt and pepper to taste

Wash the cucumber cut in half and spoon out the seeds, with a vegetable grater grate the cucumber and salt. Let it sit for few minutes then squeeze all the juice out. In a bowl mix yogurt garlic, cucumber, dill, olive oil,vinegar, pepper and taste for salt.

