Traffic plans implemented for high school graduations at Siegel Center

RICHMOND, Va. – High school graduation is an exciting time of year, and it’s also the time of year that brings heavy traffic to downtown Richmond, to the Virginia Commonwealth University Siegel Center.

As construction continues along Broad Street on the GRTC Pulse Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), VCU Police have collaborated with local and regional agencies to develop a comprehensive traffic plan.

VCU Police, the Richmond Police Department, and the Virginia State Police will have additional staffing to direct traffic at more than a dozen intersections, including those near Exit No. 76B (Belvidere Street) off Interstate 95 and along Belvidere and Broad streets west to Hermitage Road.

Digital signage in the area will encourage local drivers to take alternate routes during peak travel times.

In addition, police will use traditional parking lanes along Broad Street, between Belvidere and Hermitage Road, as vehicular travel lanes from 6 a.m. on June 6 through midnight on June 17. No parking signs and towing enforcement will go into effect the morning of June 6.

Drivers can drop off guests with mobility impairments in front of the Siegel Center on Broad Street, near the intersection of Broad and North Harrison streets.

Blue, red, green and yellow parking passes, issued by area schools, are required for guest parking in assigned parking decks at VCU. Each color-coded deck has a designated route of arrival. Those routes can be viewed in detail, here.

The high school graduation schedule at VCU is as follows:

TUESDAY, JUNE 6

3 p.m., St. Gertrude

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

10 a.m., Thomas Dale (Chesterfield)

2:30 p.m., Midlothian (Chesterfield)

7 p.m., James River (Chesterfield)

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

10 a.m., Monacan (Chesterfield)

2:30 p.m., Cosby (Chesterfield)

7 p.m., Manchester (Chesterfield)

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

10 a.m., Meadowbrook (Chesterfield)

2:30 p.m., LC Bird (Chesterfield)

7 p.m., Clover Hill (Chesterfield)

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

10 a.m., ECPI

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

11 a.m., Godwin (Henrico)

3 p.m., Deep Run (Henrico)

7 p.m., Freeman (Henrico)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

11 a.m., Glen Allen (Henrico)

3 p.m., Hermitage (Henrico)

7 p.m., Tucker (Henrico)

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

11 a.m., Highland Springs (Henrico)

3 p.m., Varina (Henrico)

7 p.m., Henrico (Henrico)

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

7 p.m., New Kent (New Kent)

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

8:30 a.m., Lee Davis (Hanover)

Noon, Hanover (Hanover)

3:30 p.m., Patrick Henry (Hanover)

7 p.m., Atlee (Hanover)