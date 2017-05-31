Stop by the first annual Barkitecture and Kitty Couture event!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The first annual ‘Barkitecture and Kitty Couture’ event kicks off this weekend, and Melissa Moseley from the Richmond Chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) stopped by our LIVE show to share a preview of the event with us. Proceeds from the event will benefit ASID and the Richmond Animal League. ‘Barkitecture and Kitty Couture’ barks* off on Saturday, June 3rd at Isley Brewing Company in Scott’s Addition. For more information you can visit http://www.isleybrewingcompany.com. The May/June edition of R Home Magazine is on news stands now. For more information you can visit http://www.richmondmagazine.com/home

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R HOME MAGAZINE}