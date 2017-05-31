Man robbed in Sheetz parking lot

Community vows to carry on legacy slain trooper, ‘Coach Walter’
Posted 7:10 am, May 31, 2017, by , Updated at 08:04AM, May 31, 2017

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A pair of robbers carried a stun gun during a late night robbery outside the Sheetz on West Broad Street, near Glenside Drive, in Henrico's West End.

Police were called to the convenience store, located at 7035 West Broad Street, at about 12:36 a.m. Wednesday for a fight.

The caller later clarified the situation was a robbery, not a fight.

The victim, a customer, was robbed by two men in the parking lot, according to Henrico Police.

The stun gun was never used on the victim, police said.

The robbers took the victim's wallet.

Police are still investigating the incident and have not yet released information about the suspects in this crime.

Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.