Man killed in Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man shot on Rome Street in Petersburg Tuesday night has died, according to Petersburg Police.

“Detectives are in the area speaking to witnesses and trying to establish a motive in the shooting,” Interim Petersburg Police Chief Brian Braswell said. “The identity of the victim is being withheld to allow sufficient time for family to be notified.”

Police have not released any information about a suspect at this time.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m.

Anyone with information was asked to call Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

This is a developing story.