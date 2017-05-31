Man killed in Petersburg shooting

Man robbed outside Sheetz
Posted 12:10 am, May 31, 2017, by and , Updated at 10:14AM, May 31, 2017

PETERSBURG, Va. — A man shot on Rome Street in Petersburg Tuesday night has died, according to Petersburg Police.

“Detectives are in the area speaking to witnesses and trying to establish a motive in the shooting,” Interim Petersburg Police Chief Brian Braswell said. “The identity of the victim is being withheld to allow sufficient time for family to be notified.”

Police have not released any information about a suspect at this time.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m.

Anyone with information was asked to call Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

