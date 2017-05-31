× OFF Broad Appetit 2017 promises interesting dining experience

RICHMOND, Va. — One day before Richmond gets its grub on at the Broad Appetit food festival, a collection of nationally-renowned chefs will prepare a feast for a restaurant full of fortunate diners.

While the final menu has not been released, the organizers of OFF Broad Appetit 2017 have promised an interesting meal will be served this Saturday, June 3, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Pasture in downtown Richmond.

The chef line-up includes:

Pasture chef Jason Alley

Nightengale 9 and Norma Jean (Brooklyn) chef/owner Rob Newton

The Country Cat Dinnerhouse & Bar (Portland, OR) executive chef/owner Adam Sappington

Capital and Miel (Puerto Rico) chef/owner José Enrique

Old Major (Denver) chef/owner Justin Brunson

“All these awesome chefs come and do this to help us support Feedmore,” Pasture co-owner Michelle Jones said. “It’s a really fun event and a great way for us to give back.”

She said this year’s chefs consisted of old friends who we invited back to town.

“Jose’ Enrique was voted best new Chef by Food and Wine 2013. Adam Sappington has multiple Beard nominations. Rob Newton is an old friend who fell in love with RVA and will be opening his own place here, while maintaining his spots in Brooklyn,” she said.

Net proceeds from OFF Broad Appetit benefit FeedMore.

Click here for ticket and event information.