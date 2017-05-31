× Market for cyclists and runners to open on Virginia Capital Trail

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Anne Poarch is making a habit of finding entrepreneurial inspiration along the 52-mile Virginia Capital Trail.

Poarch, who in 2015 launched Basket & Bike, providing guided bike tours up and down the trail, is working to open Herring Creek Market, a market for cyclists and runners halfway between Richmond and Williamsburg.

She and her partners have leased a dormant 2,100-square-foot market building at 4940 Herring Creek Road, just off the trail.

Basket & Bike, which offers history lessons, snacks and wine tasting during its rides, helped Poarch find the old market, and her aim is for the two ventures to complement each other.

“My signature ride goes right past it and I always stop right there on the tours, right at the entrance to plantations,” Poarch said. “I kept thinking that I’d love a place to do the rentals from.”

The market, which has been vacant for years, sits at mile marker 27, the halfway point of the paved path.

Poarch is going into the venture with Shelley Roberts and Beth Norfleet. The trio plans to launch a crowdfunding page this summer to accrue somewhere between $25,000 and $50,000 to renovate the building.

