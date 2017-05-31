Man shot to death inside Richmond apartment
Man shot to death inside Whitcomb Court apartment: Crime Insider

Posted 11:30 pm, May 31, 2017, by and , Updated at 11:31PM, May 31, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was shot to death in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court neighborhood, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Those sources said a man was found shot to death inside an apartment in the 2300 block of Ambrose Street.

Police have not released any information about the shooter or suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.