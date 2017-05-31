× Man critically injured after shooting in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. – A man is fighting for his life at an area hospital after a shooting in Petersburg Tuesday night. Investigators said the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Rome Street.

Police said a male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information about a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information was asked to call Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

