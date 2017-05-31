FBI searching for man accused of sexually touching girl at Memorial Day ceremony

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of engaging in illicit sexual contact with a minor during a Wreath Laying Ceremony on Memorial Day.

Investigators said the incident occurred at approximately 11:00 a.m. while the girl was standing in a crowd during the ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery.

The male suspect repeatedly inappropriately touched the minor victim, whom he did not know, according to the FBI.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’5″ to 5’7″ tall. He is believed to be between 50 and 60 years old with short, spikey, grey and black hair.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue or grey short-sleeved shirt and dark blue shorts.

If you have any information concerning this individual, please contact the FBI’s Washington Field Office at 202-278-2000, your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. You may also submit a tip on the FBI’s website by visiting https://tips.fbi.gov/.