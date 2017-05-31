Enjoy some *Lovin’ from the oven

RICHMOND, Va. – Cake Designer and Baker Micheal Hall owner of Kingdom Cakery, LLC., was back in our kitchen. His signature Cinnamon Roll Cream Cheese Bundt Cake was on today’s Virginia This Morning’s dessert menu. For more information you can visit http://cakeboss4jc.wixsite.com/kingdom-cakery

Cinnamon Roll Cream Cheese Bundt Cake

Cake ingredients

2.0 cups of all purpose flour

1.0 tspn baking soda

2.0 tspn baking powder

1.0 tspn salt

1.0 cup of sugar

2.3 cup of vegetable oil

0.5 cup of butter (1 stick)

0.5 tblspn vanilla extract

3.0 eggs

1.0 cup of buttermilk or regular milk

1.0 tblspn Cinnamon

Cream Cheese mix

1.0 package Cream cheese

0.5 cup white sugar

0.5 cup brown sugar

1.0 egg

0.5 tblspn Cinnamon

Oven should be pre-heated to 350 degrees.

Combine all ingredients together for the cake and set aside. Mix the cream cheese mixture together and set aside. Coat bundt cake pan with non stick spray (I prefer Baker’s Joy). Divide the cake batter in half and drop about 2 cups of batter in the bundt cake pan, bang pan on hard surface. Then put cream cheese mixture on top of the batter. Then place more batter on top of the cream cheese mix to about an inch from the top of the pan. Let cake for 20 – 30 minutes to settle. Bake 60 minutes, insert knife or toothpick to check for doneness. If knife or toothpick comes out clean cake is done. Let cake sit for an hour, then remove from the pan.