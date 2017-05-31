× Speed limit lowered on Chester Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The speed limit on Chester Road, from Wood Dale Road to Centralia Road, has been lowered to 45 miles per hour, according to Chesterfield Police.

“Previously, the speed limit on this stretch of Chester Road was 55 mph,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “Police are reminding drivers to always be aware of and abide by the posted speed limit.”

In April, a Chesterfield man was killed in a crash long this stretch of road.

Nickolas Nunnally, 31, died when his car collided head-on with another car. Police said speed may have been a factor in the crash.