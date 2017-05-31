Accused VSP killer captured at relative’s home, walking behind toddler: Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Accused Virginia State Trooper killer Travis Ball surrendered at a relative’s house Saturday morning to the Marshal Fugitive Task Force in the Northern Neck.

Crime Insider sources Jon Burkett and the US Marshal's office confirm, that two females came out of the house first, followed by a man carrying a toddler, and then Ball.

Ball was denied bond on Tuesday, via a video conference link.

As CBS 6 looked into his rap sheet, a dark past comes to light: Ball’s criminal history is laced with multiple assault charges. One of those charges involves a 14-year-old girl.

In a court filing, the girl wrote "he grabbed me by my hair and slammed me down on my side, and when I was going down he slapped me in my face."

There is even an animal cruelty conviction which Crime Insider sources say was because he stabbed a dog in Weems, Va. in 2013.

"That kind of behavior is lack of impulse control, lack of self-control and showing no remorse, that’s sort of what people think of as a narcissist,” said Mark Segal, a former Richmond Police captain and crisis intervention trainer.

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority confirmed to CBS 6 that Ball was banned from the East End community. Segal says it's almost impossible for police to know who is banned from a housing project unless they have personal dealings with that person.

Segal said such bans and a community's willingness to talk are imperative to stopping the current surge of violence. With the killing of Special Agent Michael Walter, the Mosby Court housing project now has seven murders and dozens of other shooting victims in 2017.

"I think the culture in Richmond is very supportive of police and there are people out there that beg for law and order,” said Segal. “Those people will sit at their windows with their fingers crossed and hope for an arrest because they don't want to live in terror, or get in their tubs with their children to dodge bullets. They want to live in safety and they deserve that safety."

Ball has not been charged with murder, but Crime Insider sources believe that will soon change.