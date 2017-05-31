× 10,468 drivers cited for speeding in Va. over Memorial Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. – There were seven fatalities over the 2017 Memorial Day holiday weekend, and numerous 652 traffic crashes statewide. Two of the fatalities involved a head-on collision in which the drivers did not have on their seat belts. Two other fatalities involved motorcyclists who did not have on helmets.

Preliminary numbers from Virginia State Police are that a total of seven drivers and passengers died in six traffic crashes statewide this past holiday weekend. During the same time period in 2016, traffic crashes claimed a total of eight lives on Virginia highways.

State troopers responded to and investigated a total of 652 traffic crashes statewide during the four-day statistical counting period.

Of the six passenger vehicle fatalities over the holiday weekend, there were four fatal motorcycle crashes, which is particularly poignant as May is Motorcycle Safety Month.

“The number of traffic deaths on Virginia’s roadways continues to decrease, down 50 percent since 2015; However, even one fatality is too many, especially when taking basic safety precautions can save a life,” said Colonel W. Steven Flaherty, Virginia State Police Superintendent.

This year’s Operation C.A.R.E. (Combined Accident Reduction Effort) initiative resulted in troopers citing 10,468 speeders and 2,421 reckless drivers.

Troopers cited 828 safety belt violations and 248 child restraint violations.

A total of 110 drunken drivers were taken off Virginia’s roadways and arrested by state troopers.

Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding, and teacher retirement.