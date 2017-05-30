These Popsicles are *Berry Good



RICHMOND, Va. – The hot days of a Central Virginia summer are perfect for a cool treat. Local baker Leanne Fletcher joined us on the show to teach us how easy it is make your own homemade popsicles. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit www.bighermskitchen.com

SWEET LEANNE’S BERRY CHEESECAKE POPSICLES

Ingredients

• 8 oz cream cheese, softened

• 1 cup heavy cream

• 1/3 cup powder sugar

• 1/4 tsp sweet n low

• 1 tbsp lemon juice

• 2 tsp lemon zest

• 2 cups fresh strawberries, chopped, divided

• 1 cup fresh blueberries

Instructions

• Cream the cream cheese in a food bleander until smooth.

• Add heavy cream, powdered sugar, lemon juice, lemon zest and sweet n low. Blend until smooth

• Remove 1/2 cup of mixture. Add in Blueberries and blend together until smooth.

• Add 1 1/2 cups of the strawberries blen until 1 min. Stir in remaining chopped strawberries blend another min.

• Pour blueberry mixture into Popsicle molds first. Tap down to remove air bubbles. Place strawberry mixture to fill.

• Place popsicle sticks in.

• Freeze at least 4 hours.

• Run under warm tap water for seconds, and then twist stick gently to release.