RICHMOND, Va. – Popular Richmond quintet “River City Swing” perform their toe-tapping tunes all over the River City. We enjoyed their two songs, “The Lady is a Tramp” and “The Girl from Ipanema.” You can catch River City Swing performing Thursday, June 29th tom 6pm to 9pm at the Dominion Jazz Cafe at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. For more information you can visit https://rivercityswing.bandcamp.com/