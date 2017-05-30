School resource officer receives special send off at Glen Allen High

Multiple threatening notes found at Freeman High School
Posted 8:58 pm, May 30, 2017, by , Updated at 09:03PM, May 30, 2017

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico police officer received a special send off last week during his last shift as a school resource officer at Glen Allen High School.

Officer Craig Burton received a final salute from school faculty, fellow officers and the school band as he walked out of the school one last time.

The group applauded and cheered him on during the heartwarming send off.

“Like so many other school resource officers, Officer Burton was beloved by the students, parents and Henrico County Public Schools faculty he served,” Henrico Police wrote on Facebook.

Burton retired after 36 years on the job, including six years as a School Resource Officer at Glen Allen High.