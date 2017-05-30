Portland victim’s mother appeals to Trump to condemn acts of hate

PORTLAND, Oregon — The mother of one of the two men stabbed to death on a Portland, Oregon, train has written a letter to President Donald Trump, calling on him to speak out against intolerance.

Asha Deliverance said doing so would honor her 23-year-old son, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, who was defending two Muslim women on a commuter train from a man yelling hateful words.

“Your words and actions are meaningful, here in America and throughout the world,” Deliverance wrote to Trump.

She said her son had died a hero, like Americans honored on Memorial Day.

Also killed Friday night was Rick Best, a city worker who spent 23 years in the military.

“These brave men saw the immediate injustice and didn’t hesitate to act,” she wrote.

The full letter to the President, who has called the killings “unacceptable,” follows: