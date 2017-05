× Police investigate shooting in Randolf neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Police responded to a shooting Tuesday morning on Claiborne St in the Randolf neighborhood.

They first responded to reports of random gunfire, but when they arrived on scene, they found a man shot.

That man had a gunshot wound to the back and was transported to a local hospital. Officials say his injuries are non-life threatening.

Police have not released information on possible suspects or a motive.