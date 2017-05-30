Michael Flynn providing documents to Senate, first batch by June 6

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn will provide documents requested by the Senate intelligence committee — including an initial batch by June 6 — a person close to Flynn said Tuesday.

The source said that Flynn’s lawyers alerted the intelligence committee Tuesday that he would respond to the two subpoenas sent to his businesses and would also provide personal documents sought via a separate subpoena after Senate investigators narrowed the scope of the request.

The source said that all the documents from the two subpoenas to the businesses will be provided. But the source said that fewer documents from the personal subpoena will be submitted after negotiations with the Senate committee. The source said it was too early to determine what percentage of that original request would be filled or how soon the entire request would be met.

Senate intelligence chairman Richard Burr of North Carolina and vice chairman Mark Warner of Virginia floated the prospect of holding Flynn in contempt of Congress if he continued withholding the documents.

The source added that the topic of Flynn testifying was not discussed today.