× Chesterfield man dies after crashing on Iron Bridge Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — John C. Phillips, involved in a May 18 crash on Iron Bridge Road, has died, according to Chesterfield Police.

Philips, 35, of of Westwood Village Lane, was driving a 2013 Toyota SUV when it ran off the road a struck a tree.

“Phillips was transported to Chippenham Hospital with life-threatening injuries,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “[He] died on May 24.”

The crash happened at about 6:03 p.m., along the 8100 block of Iron Bridge Road, on Thursday, May 18.

The investigation into the crash is on-going. Witnesses can send news tips or photos here.