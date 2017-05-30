Person shot on Broad Street in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting on Broad Street in downtown Richmond.

Police were called to the intersection of 3rd and East Broad Street at about 10:18 a.m.

One witness said the shooting happened on the street and that at least one person was taken away by emergency crews.

Police have not yet released information on whether a person was actually shot, nor that person’s condition.

No information has been released on a possible shooting suspect or motive.

Businesses owners have reported a large police presence in the area.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.