Person shot on Broad Street in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting on Broad Street in downtown Richmond.
Police were called to the intersection of 3rd and East Broad Street at about 10:18 a.m.
One witness said the shooting happened on the street and that at least one person was taken away by emergency crews.
Police have not yet released information on whether a person was actually shot, nor that person’s condition.
No information has been released on a possible shooting suspect or motive.
Businesses owners have reported a large police presence in the area.
