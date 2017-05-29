7-year-old girl leaves stuffed animal, homemade card for slain trooper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Barely three days after a Virginia State Police trooper was killed in the line of duty in Richmond’s Mosby Court neighborhood, memorials adorned with flowers, notes and painted rocks continue to grow.

WTVR CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil talked to people visiting the memorial for Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter at the VSP headquarters in Midlothian Monday.

Richard Williams said he stopped by to pay his respects to Walter, his family and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement.

Leslie Williams said she was leaving a flag bracelet on his cruiser on Memorial Day as a small token of appreciation.

"Nothing is ever enough but if we can just make it a point to really remember Trooper Walter and his wonderful family today,” Williams.

Laurie and Tiffany Gast brought flowers, pin wheels and Reese's Cups.

"We came here to pay tribute to all the amazingness that Special Agent Walker did and to reach out to the family and say we're here, we love you,” Gast said. “Even when all this craziness is over, we're still here and we'll always be here.”

Among the gifts of love and respect left on and around the cruiser were a stuffed animal and homemade card from 7-year-old McKenna Caldwell.

"She went upstairs and she found a Stuffed Animal and a Police Car and she brought it down and she said can we give this to them,” McKenna’s mom said.

Dwight Faniel came for to leave flowers and to pray.

"Putting my hands on the car was just a symbol of saying I'm praying for his family and I'm praying for this city,” Faniel said.

Walter, who served nearly 20 years with Virginia State Police, was fatally shot Friday evening during a traffic stop in Mosby Court. Authorities arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the shooting Saturday morning in Northumberland County.

Walter is survived by his wife and three children.

If you would like to make a donation in Walter’s memory, you can mail a check to the state police emergency relief fund in his name:

The Virginia State Police Association

Emergency Relief Fund

6944 Forest Hill Avenue

Richmond VA 23225

NOTE: Place “SA Michael Walter” in the memo line

Click here if you would like to make a donation to the fund via PayPal.

All donations to the VSPA-ERF are tax deductible and SA Walter’s family will receive 100% of all contributions.

