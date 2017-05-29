Vigil for slain trooper planned at State Police headquarters

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A vigil planned for Wednesday evening at Virginia State Police headquarters will honor Special Agent Michael Walter, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Friday in Mosby Court.

In cooperation with the VSP, Respect and Remember-Richmond United for Law Enforcement will hold a prayer vigil on Wednesday, May 31, from 6:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The vigil will be held at the site of Walter’s State Police cruiser memorial in front of Virginia State Police Headquarters, located at 7700 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County.

Participants are allowed to bring flowers and balloons to be left at the memorial.

“We will join together in unity and prayer to be followed by a memorial tribute to remember Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael T. Walter,” wrote Cheryl Nici-O’Connell with Richmond United for Law Enforcement. “Please join us as we come together to support the family, pay our respects, and unite together as a community.”

Walter, who served nearly 20 years with Virginia State Police, is survived by his wife and three children.

For more information on the vigil, visit the Richmond United for Law Enforcement Facebook page.

If you would like to make a donation in Walter’s memory, you can mail a check to the state police emergency relief fund in his name:

The Virginia State Police Association

Emergency Relief Fund

6944 Forest Hill Avenue

Richmond VA 23225

NOTE: Place “SA Michael Walter” in the memo line

Click here if you would like to make a donation to the fund via PayPal.

All donations to the VSPA-ERF are tax deductible and SA Walter’s family will receive 100% of all contributions.

