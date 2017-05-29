Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI
President Trump honors US service members with Arlington National Cemetery visit

Posted 10:42 am, May 29, 2017, by , Updated at 11:23AM, May 29, 2017

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will honor US service members who made the ultimate sacrifice when he visits Arlington National Cemetery in recognition of Memorial Day Monday morning.

Trump’s scheduled remarks at the wreath-laying ceremony will mark his first comments in public since returning to the United States from his nine-day trip abroad.

Trump sent out several tweets Monday morning in advance of his visit, including: “Honoring the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to America. Home of the free, because of the brave. #MemorialDay.”

Trump first placed a wreath in Arlington at the Tomb of the Unknowns a day ahead of his inauguration. At the time, he did so alongside Vice President Mike Pence, who is scheduled to join Trump Monday morning.

Earlier Monday, Pence, his wife and second lady Karen Pence, and Veterans’ Affairs Secretary David Shulkin spoke at the kickoff of a bike race for Project Hero, an organization for veterans and first responders.

“It is Memorial Day 2017,” Pence said. “Their duty was to serve. Our duty is to remember.”

