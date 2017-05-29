Slain troopers Dermyer and Walter honored during Sandston Memorial Parade

SANDSTON, Va. — Virginia State Police Troopers Michael Walter and Chad Dermyer, who were both killed while serving their community, were honored at the Sandston Memorial Parade Monday afternoon.

Walter, who served nearly 20 years with Virginia State Police, was fatally shot Friday evening during a traffic stop in Mosby Court. Authorities arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the shooting Saturday morning in Northumberland County.

Trooper Dermyer was murdered during a training exercise at the Richmond Greyhound Bus Station by a man with a violent past on March 31, 2016.

Two Virginia State Police police cars with Walter and Dermyer’s names respectively opened up the parade.

As the cars drove past the crowd, people stood and applauded.

“I saw that, I liked that,” Tracey Groome said.

Kids and adults alike waved the Stars and Stripes in memory of the troopers, as well as the Americans who lost their lives while serving our country in the military.

“Makes you think,” 93-year-old Felming Mallory said.

Mallory served in Europe during World War II.

He watched the parade perched on one of the best seats along the route.

“You think about old days and all the people that’s gone,” Mallory said.

Members of the Greatest Generation who are celebrated for their many sacrifices.

Sacrifice Mallory hopes our youngest generation never has to make.

“I just hope a lot of the young kids coming along now don’t have to go to war like we did years ago,” Mallory said.

If you would like to make a donation in Walter’s memory, you can mail a check to the state police emergency relief fund in his name:

The Virginia State Police Association

Emergency Relief Fund

6944 Forest Hill Avenue

Richmond VA 23225

NOTE: Place “SA Michael Walter” in the memo line

Click here if you would like to make a donation to the fund via PayPal.

All donations to the VSPA-ERF are tax deductible and SA Walter’s family will receive 100% of all contributions.